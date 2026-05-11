2 women dead, 3 people in hospital after serious crash east of Calgary

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Two women from Calgary were killed and three other people, including a child, were sent to hospital following a two-vehicle crash east of Calgary on Sunday.

RCMP said it happened around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Highway 9 and Highway 564, north of the hamlet of Dalroy, about 20 kilometres east of Calgary.

The two vehicles involved were a Ford Escape SUV and a GMC pickup that was towing a trailer.

Two people in the Escape, identified as a 33-year-old woman and a 63-year-old woman, were killed —one was declared deceased at the scene and the other died in hospital.

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Two other passengers from the vehicle are in hospital in critical condition, including a child who was taken to Alberta Children’s Hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.

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The driver of the pickup was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

View image in full screen RCMP said the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Highway 9 and Highway 564. Global News

Nearby roads were shut down for several hours.

There’s no word from police on what caused the crash.