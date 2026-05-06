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Driver killed, another person injured in 2-vehicle crash east of Calgary

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 6, 2026 5:46 pm
1 min read
RCMP say a 73-year-old man is dead following a two vehicle crash Wednesday morning near Chestermere, Alta.
RCMP say a 73-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning near Chestermere, Alta. Global News file photo
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Alberta RCMP confirmed a man has died following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning at the intersection of Highway 1 (Trans Canada Highway) and Range Road 281, just east of Chestermere.

The Mounties said they received a call about “a serious motor vehicle collision” around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

A 73-year-old male driver of one of the vehicles died from his injuries on scene, while a 19-year-old female driver of the other vehicle was transported to hospital in Calgary, where she was treated for her injuries.

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There’s no word yet on what caused the crash, but the RCMP Collision Reconstruction team has been called in to investigate.

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