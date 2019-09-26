Canada
September 26, 2019 8:45 am

Speed believed a factor in Chestermere crash that killed teen: Alberta RCMP

By Online Journalist  Global News

THE CANADIAN PRESS / Lee Brown
RCMP say speed is believed to be a factor in a crash east of Calgary on Wednesday that killed a teenager.

According to Mounties, the collision in Chestermere, Alta. happened at around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Merganser Drive and McIvor Terrace.

RCMP said the 15-year-old boy was driving an eastbound sedan that made contact with a curb, causing the vehicle to cross the centre line and go off the road, hitting a tree and a fence.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant in the vehicle.

“This is a tragic loss for both the family and our community as a whole,” said Staff Sgt.  Mark Wielgosz in a news release.

“Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.”

The crash caused a portion of the roadway to be closed down for about six hours while RCMP investigated.

The city of Chestermere is located about 10 kilometres east of Calgary.

