Speed believed a factor in Chestermere crash that killed teen: Alberta RCMP

RCMP say speed is believed to be a factor in a crash east of Calgary on Wednesday that killed a teenager.

According to Mounties, the collision in Chestermere, Alta. happened at around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Merganser Drive and McIvor Terrace.

READ MORE: Community association disputes safety concerns forcing closure of Chestermere Recreation Centre

RCMP said the 15-year-old boy was driving an eastbound sedan that made contact with a curb, causing the vehicle to cross the centre line and go off the road, hitting a tree and a fence.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant in the vehicle.

“This is a tragic loss for both the family and our community as a whole,” said Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz in a news release.

“Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.”

READ MORE: From town to booming urban centre: Chestermere’s population surpasses 20,000

The crash caused a portion of the roadway to be closed down for about six hours while RCMP investigated.

The city of Chestermere is located about 10 kilometres east of Calgary.

WATCH: (May 17, 2019) Calgary police say dashcam video of Deerfoot speeder ‘abhorrent,’ dangerous