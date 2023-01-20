1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 north of Chestermere

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties say one person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash north of Chestermere early Friday.

Around 3 a.m., Chestermere RCMP said they were called to a crash on Highway 1 and Paradise Road. Police said the collision involved a semi that had collided with two other semi trucks parked on the shoulder. Global News Helicopter footage also shows what appears to be a car also involved in the wreckage.

In a news release, RCMP said one person died, though no other details such as gender or age were given.

Emergency crews were still at the scene as of 8:30 a.m. and police expect there to be lengthy delays as they investigate.

View image in full screen Emergency crews at the scene of a fatal crash involving what appears to be three semi and one car on Jan. 20, 2023. Global News

Volker Steven is also at the scene, redirecting traffic for the next several hours. Westbound traffic will be routed to the Chestermere exit for travel on Highway 1A and 17th Avenue southeast through Chestermere.

The RCMP collision reconstructionist and criminal collision investigation team are assisting Chestermere and Strathmore RCMP detachments with this investigation.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area at this time.

