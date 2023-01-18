1 dead after trio of crashes in southern Alberta early Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after a crash involving a vehicle and a semi-truck in southern Alberta Wednesday morning.

EMS told Global News paramedics were called just before 10 a.m. to the northbound lane of Range Road 211 south of Highway 1 where they said a vehicle rear-ended a semi.

Gleichen RCMP said they closed one eastbound lane at the intersection east of Gleichen with no timeline for when the lane would be reopened. The westbound lanes remained open as of noon.

View image in full screen RCMP investigate a fatal crash on Range Road 211 south of Highway 1 where EMS said a vehicle rear-ended a semi on Jan. 18, 2023. Meghan Cobb, Global News

Earlier in the day, at around 8:30 a.m., EMS said they responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 840 north of Highway 561. Three people were in the vehicle at the time and a teenage boy was airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in “serious condition.”

About an hour later, an emergency vehicle at the same crash site — south of Standard, Alta. — was hit by another vehicle. One adult patient was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary in serious but stable condition. EMS did not disclose which crash the patient was involved in, but said the injured person is not a first responder.

The west facing camera angle of the 511 Alberta camera set up east of Highway 842 near Gleichen, Alta. at 10:58 a.m. on Jan. 18, 2023. CREDIT: 511 Alberta

Paramedics told Global News the weather conditions in the area were “super foggy” and that they were amazed the STARS helicopter was able to respond due to the lack of visibility.

