Controversy over Crowsnest Pass coal mining project continues

Northback Holdings’ Grassy Mountain coal mining project has been a controversial topic in Alberta for years. One side argues it would provide a much-needed economic boost in the area, while others fear it would do irreparable harm to the Oldman watershed.

Rina Blacklaws, spokesperson for Northback Holdings, says the project would be different from previous legacy mining projects.

“The way that mining has been done in the past is not the way mining will be done today,” said Blacklaws. “We know better. We can manage selenium effectively through a number of different ways, including wetlands, saturated backfill zones, and active water treatment plants.”

But some southern Alberta landowners are suspicious of these promises, and don’t want their land touched.

Corb Lund, a well-known local musician, says he was brought into the “coal fight” by generational ranching families, including his own, who felt threatened by potentially losing their properties to open pit mining and polluted water.

Story continues below advertisement

“I guarantee if we have open pit coal mining in Crowsnest Pass, we will pollute and contaminate the Oldman River,” said Lund.

Get weekly money news Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday. Sign up for weekly money newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It’s a fact and the coal companies will tell you it’s not and they’re lying.”

Laura Laing and John Smith own Plateau Cattle Company, located in the sprawling pastures west of Nanton. The couple have been battling hard against coal mining in eastern slopes of the Rockies for five years. Laing says the fight has been a full-time job.

“There’s a proud past in coal mining in Alberta, but it is not in our future,” said Laing. “Existing coal mines should be allowed to retire gracefully, but no new coal development in the eastern slopes.

“We need to protect the eastern slopes, and the resource they provide, which is water, vegetation, native grasslands, tourism, guiding, outfitting, and recreation. You can have all of those things, but you can’t have all of those things and coal.”

Blacklaws says if Northback Holdings believes the voice of all Albertans is important on this project, specifically those living within the Municipality of Crowsnest Pass, who will vote on the project next month.

“We believe it’s important to nourish the soil that we are going in,” said Blacklaws. “We are actively involved in the community, and we think it’s important for the people of Crowsnest Pass to have their say.”

Story continues below advertisement

In contrast, Laing and Smith believe an Alberta-wide vote is necessary.

“Everyone in Alberta has a voice on this, not just people who live within certain kilometres of the potential coal exploration,” said Laing. “This is Alberta’s water we’re talking about. It’s our number one resource, we need to protect it, and that’s what we’re here to do.”

“[Crowsnest Pass residents] can vote on it all they want, but they’re not the only ones who use that water,” said Smith. “There’s many multiple thousands of people downstream from them that use that water, too.”

The first of two public hearings on the project will take place in Blairmore on Dec. 3rd and 4th. Crowsnest Pass will vote on the project on Nov. 25th.