Canada

Alberta regulator to hold Rocky Mountain coal hearings despite legal challenge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2024 2:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Mining company applies for Grassy Mountain drilling permit'
Mining company applies for Grassy Mountain drilling permit
WATCH ABOVE: (From September 2023) Another coal exploration attempt is underway in the Crowsnest Pass. Northback Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Benga Mining Limited, has submitted an application to the Alberta Energy Regulator for a deep drilling permit on the Grassy Mountain deposit north of Blairmore. – Sep 19, 2023
Alberta’s energy regulator says it will go ahead with hearings on coal exploration in the Rocky Mountains despite concerns about the legality of the applications from the province’s top court.

In a letter dated today, the regulator is denying a request from the Municipal District of Ranchland to adjourn the hearings until the Alberta Appeal Court rules on whether the applications from Northback Holdings for coal exploration in the Crowsnest Pass area were legally accepted.

The court said earlier this summer that it would hear an appeal, saying it was at least arguable that the regulator shouldn’t have accepted applications for a project that had already been denied by provincial and federal environmental panels.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Ranchland argued that if the court ruled against the applications, regulatory hearings into them would be a waste.

But the regulator says it won’t delay hearings because of what might happen.

It says its duty is to process applications efficiently and fairly.

Trending Now

The hearings are scheduled to begin in December and wrap up in January.

Click to play video: 'Mountains Not Mines group protests coal mining in Crowsnest Pass'
Mountains Not Mines group protests coal mining in Crowsnest Pass
© 2024 The Canadian Press

