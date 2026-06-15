Opioid-related deaths fell 23% last year, feds say, but ‘crisis is complex’

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The federal government says the toxic drug crisis continues to have devastating effects despite a drop in opioid-related deaths last year.

Toxicity deaths declined by 23 per cent in 2025 due to several factors, including naloxone distribution and changes to the drug supply, federal health officials said Monday.

Opioid-related hospitalizations also decreased by 12 per cent last year, the government said.

Officials stressed, however, that these changes are uneven and progress remains fragile.

“The progress we are seeing today reminds us that change is possible. But it also reminds us that there is more work to do,” Health Canada said in a statement.

“This crisis is complex. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to preventing or reducing its harms, and the drivers that surround it.”

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The number of opioid-related deaths in Canada remains higher than it was a decade ago, when the public drug crisis emerged.

The government recorded 5,608 apparent opioid-related deaths last year — an average of 15 lives lost each day.

It reported 4,920 opioid-related poisoning hospitalizations in 2025, an average of 13 a day.

Dr. Joss Reimer, the chief public health officer, said that while the year-over-year figures indicate movement in the right direction, the numbers remain “unacceptably high and well above pre-2020 levels.”

“We must not forget that behind every number, every statistic, is a person. Every overdose is a tragedy, causing profound and lasting trauma to families, to friends and entire communities,” Reimer told a news conference Monday.

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“And this is why we cannot lose momentum. Sustaining this progress and bringing these numbers down even further will require continued co-ordinated action.”

Reimer also warned while naloxone is being used effectively to reverse opioid overdoses, the illegal drug supply in Canada contains more benzodiazepines and substances that do not respond to naloxone.

1:57 Study shows safer supply reduces overdose risk

The government points to initiatives to scan wastewater for drug traces and national analysis services to better identify and respond to new dangerous drugs in Canada. It also cites stepped-up efforts at the border to support enforcement officers’ efforts to detect and disrupt the illegal drug trade.

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Health Minister Marjorie Michel told the news conference there is “no silver bullet” for addressing a crisis rooted in a complex range of issues, including mental health, poverty, trauma, a need for more housing and access to care.

Dogmatic and one-size-fits-all approaches are not the right path forward, she said.

Provinces have taken different positions on supervised consumption sites, she noted. Some have expanded services, others have closed sites and some have imposed restrictions on locations.

While Health Canada plays a role in providing exemptions and supporting public health responses, it is not for the federal government to impose or dictate local choices with respect to these sites, Michel said.

Reimer said supervised consumption is “an important tool, along with prevention,” harm reduction and treatment options, and she wants “to see all of those remaining available to people.”

Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty said Indigenous communities continue to bear disproportionate burdens from high overdose rates, substance abuse, mental health challenges and suicide.

In some 67 communities, the toxic drug crisis has escalated to a point where local leaders have declared states of emergency, she told the news conference.

“Over the past year, we’ve been able to expand community-led mental wellness and substance use supports in First Nations and Inuit communities,” she said. “This includes increased access to naloxone, virtual treatment options and stronger partnerships to improve access to care.”

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Kevin Brosseau, the “fentanyl czar” leading federal actions to address the illicit trade, said the latest data gives him “hope,” even though the fight is far from over.

Brosseau, appointed to the post last year in response to U.S. concerns about fentanyl, said he was heading to Washington to update American officials on the figures.

He insisted many of the messages he has been passing along to U.S. officials “have been received positively.”

Statistics indicate only small amounts of fentanyl are intercepted at the Canada-U.S. border each year.

Brosseau pointed out the drug trade in Canada “is largely domestic production for domestic consumption.”