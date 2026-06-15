Titan submersible implosion report coming this week, TSB says

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The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will release its investigation report into the 2023 implosion of the Titan submersible, the agency said in a press release Monday.

The board will also release a list of six recommendations to “eliminate or reduce safety deficiencies that pose significant risks to the transportation system and require action by regulators and industry.”

On June 18, 2023, the submersible went missing in the northern Atlantic Ocean during an underwater expedition to view the site of the Titanic shipwreck.

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Those on board included a billionaire adventurer, a wealthy businessman and his son, and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

1:52 Titan sub disaster: New documentary explores tragedy

In 2025, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board concluded that faulty engineering led to the implosion of the experimental submersible.

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The NTSB report states that the faulty engineering of the Titan “resulted in the construction of a carbon fiber composite pressure vessel that contained multiple anomalies and failed to meet necessary strength and durability requirements.”

It also stated that OceanGate, the owner of the Titan, failed to adequately test the Titan and was unaware of its true durability.

–With files from The Associated Press