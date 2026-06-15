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7 comments

  1. Rob Rousseau
    June 15, 2026 at 5:58 pm

    Stockton Rush became fish food in a millisecond. No loss at all.

  2. Garth Richards
    June 15, 2026 at 4:11 pm

    What is to discuss? The hull was not designed for those water pressures. The hull was breached and the people were crushed in a blink of an eye

  3. Kevin
    June 15, 2026 at 3:37 pm

    They were millionaires and they had what was coming to them, what an actual terrible thing to say what a clown

  4. Anonymous
    June 15, 2026 at 1:18 pm

    The audio track is a nothing burger.

  5. Joe smith
    June 15, 2026 at 12:52 pm

    What a waste of money like who cares

  6. Jacque Cousteau
    June 15, 2026 at 12:06 pm

    Deep sea engineers stated before to accident the sub was not seaworthy. I guess they were correct. It was never certified Maybe we need new regulations for this type of vessel.

  7. Anony mouse
    June 15, 2026 at 11:17 am

    Who honestly cares about this story so much that no news agency can stop talking about it? Some dumb@ss built a sub outta a trash can and used a PS3 controller to maneuver it. No wonder it sank. Move on.

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Canada

Titan submersible implosion report coming this week, TSB says

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted June 15, 2026 10:53 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'U.S. Coast Guard releases audio believed to have captured moment OceanGate’s Titan sub imploded'
U.S. Coast Guard releases audio believed to have captured moment OceanGate’s Titan sub imploded
WATCH ABOVE: U.S. Coast Guard releases audio believed to have captured moment OceanGate’s Titan sub imploded – Feb 12, 2025
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The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will release its investigation report into the 2023 implosion of the Titan submersible, the agency said in a press release Monday.

The board will also release a list of six recommendations to “eliminate or reduce safety deficiencies that pose significant risks to the transportation system and require action by regulators and industry.”

On June 18, 2023, the submersible went missing in the northern Atlantic Ocean during an underwater expedition to view the site of the Titanic shipwreck.

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Those on board included a billionaire adventurer, a wealthy businessman and his son, and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

Click to play video: 'Titan sub disaster: New documentary explores tragedy'
Titan sub disaster: New documentary explores tragedy

In 2025, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board concluded that faulty engineering led to the implosion of the experimental submersible.

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The NTSB report states that the faulty engineering of the Titan “resulted in the construction of a carbon fiber composite pressure vessel that contained multiple anomalies and failed to meet necessary strength and durability requirements.”

It also stated that OceanGate, the owner of the Titan, failed to adequately test the Titan and was unaware of its true durability.

–With files from The Associated Press

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