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Politics

Alberta premier says she won’t retaliate Trump’s latest threats with alcohol ban

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 25, 2026 3:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Danielle Smith backs Carney’s approach to U.S. trade talks'
Danielle Smith backs Carney’s approach to U.S. trade talks
RELATED: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Prime Minister Mark Carney is taking the right approach by not revealing Canada's negotiating strategy as trade talks with the United States continue. Speaking with David Akin on Thursday, Smith said there is growing urgency to reach an agreement before new U.S. tariffs are set to take effect, adding Canada knows both the key U.S. concerns and where a deal could benefit both economies. 
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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she does not plan to retaliate against U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat of a 50 per cent tariff on Canadian goods with an alcohol ban.

She told her call-in radio show a ban is an extraordinary measure, and she is leaving it up to retailers and consumers to decide how to stock their shelves and whether to drink American products with the looming tariffs.

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Several Canadian provincial liquor boards stopped purchasing American alcohol last year in response to Trump’s previous tariff threats and annexation comments.

While Saskatchewan and Alberta returned American booze to the shelves after a few months, major purchasing provinces like Ontario and Quebec have not resumed stocking U.S. alcohol.

It has become a pressure point among both political parties in the United States.

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Smith says she prefers to stay calm and win the hearts and minds of Americans instead of retaliating with an alcohol ban.

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