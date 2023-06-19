Titanic exploration tourist submarine goes missing in the Atlantic Ocean

Send this page to someone via email

A submarine used to bring tourists and experts to the site of the Titanic shipwreck has gone missing somewhere in the Atlantic Ocean, reports the BBC.

The U.S. Coast Guard told CBS News Monday morning they had launched an operation to find the submersible.

Lt. Jordan Hart told CBS that personnel were “currently undergoing a search and rescue operation” when asked about the rescue efforts off the coast of Newfoundland.

OceanGate Expeditions, a private company that deploys submarines for deep sea exploration, confirmed to several outlets that the missing vessel belongs to them and that it is “exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely.”

“Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families,” said OceanGate, adding that it was “deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible.”

The company did not clarify the number of people on the missing vessel or whether any of them were paying tourists. The cost for a tourist to visit the wreck is approximately $250,000 and includes an eight-day missions to site. Money raised during those tours goes toward furthering Titanic research.

According to The Guardian, OceanGate began taking small crews of “citizen scientists” to the Titanic shipwreck site in a five-person mini submarine two years ago.

OceanGate Expeditions recently posted on its website and social media feeds that one of its expeditions was “underway”. The eight-day, seven-night expedition was planned for June 12 to 20 and a maximum of six visitors were scheduled to depart from and return to St. John’s, Nfld.

We're excited to begin the 2023 Titanic Expedition! Read our first expedition blog to learn how you can follow our return to the wreck: https://t.co/fqFoqu0mns #Titanic — OceanGate Expeditions (@OceanGateExped) May 11, 2023

“We started the business and it was this idea of researchers and wealthy people,” OceanGate founder Stockton Rush told The Guardian earlier this year. “Is there a way to match those people who wanted to have an adventure travel experience with researchers who need funding and a sub?”

The Titanic came to rest about 3,800 metres below sea level, 600 kilometres off the coast of Newfoundland.

The Titanic, largely thought to be unsinkable at the time, hit an iceberg on its maiden voyage from Southampton in the U.K. to New York on April 15, 1912. The tragedy claimed the lives of more than 1,500 people.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.