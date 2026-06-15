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2 comments

  1. harry ball sack
    June 15, 2026 at 7:32 pm

    they ALWAYS tell you about the recall after you consumed it .. funny how that works

  2. Try This
    June 15, 2026 at 3:33 pm

    CFSA did not find it. It is a voluntary recall. It is due to an overabundance of caution. To compensate, CFSA is trying to find a reason to recall other products that are not a potential problem. Shame.

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Consumer

Lactantia milk sold at Costco recalled for too much Vitamin A and D

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted June 15, 2026 11:08 am
1 min read
A plastic straw sits in a glass of milk. View image in full screen
A plastic straw is displayed in a glass of milk on Feb. 11, 2025, in Cincinnati. AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel
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Lactalis Canada has initiated a voluntary recall of a specific lot of its Lactantia UltraPūr two per cent milk sold at one specific retailer due to “observed over-fortification of Vitamin A and D compared to the recommended daily intake limit.”

Drinking the product can represent a “food safety risk,” according to Lactalis Canada in a statement posted to the company’s website.

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“Consumers who have purchased the affected product are advised not to consume it. If you have any concerns or have symptoms, please consult your doctor,” the statement reads.

Triggered on June 5, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is currently conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The product is exclusively sold at Costco and expires on June 22, according to Lactalis Canada.

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“We want to assure consumers that this recall is limited to the specifically stated product and lot sold exclusively at Costco and does not affect any Lactantia UltraPūr 2% M.F. dairy beverage sold through other retailers or any other Lactantia UltraPūr products.”

No illnesses have been reported associated with the consumption of this product.

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