Calgary Flames sign Tyson Barrie to 1-year contract

The Calgary Flames signed defenceman Tyson Barrie to a one-year contract worth US$1.25 million on Thursday.

The 33-year-old from Victoria was invited to Flames’ training camp on a professional tryout contract.

View image in full screen Calgary Flames’ Tyson Barrie (8) skates during a training camp practice session in Calgary, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The veteran of over 800 NHL games will start his 14th NHL season with the Flames.

His 505 career points – 109 goals and 396 assists – rank 11th among active NHL defencemen heading into the 2024-25 season.

Barrie has played for the Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers and Nashville Predators during his career.

Barrie and Flames captain Backlund are former Western Hockey League teammates with the Kelowna Rockets in 2008-09.

Flames head coach Ryan Huska coached that Rockets team to a WHL title that year.

Barrie, a five-foot-11, 197-pound defender with a right-handed shot is a power-play specialist with a career 210 power-play points.

He was drafted in the third round by the Avalanche in 2009.

Barrie won a gold medal at the 2015 men’s world championship, a silver in 2017 and another silver playing for Canada at the world junior men’s championship in 2011.

The Flames conclude their pre-season Friday against the Winnipeg Jets before opening the regular season on the road Oct. 9 in Vancouver against the Canucks.