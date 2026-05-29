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Sports

Alphonso Davies headlines Canada’s 26-player World Cup roster

By Gemma Karstens-Smith The Canadian Press
Posted May 29, 2026 8:26 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada soccer stars will visit Edmonton ahead of FIFA World Cup'
Canada soccer stars will visit Edmonton ahead of FIFA World Cup
RELATED: We're just weeks away from the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup but before that, our city will play host to Team Canada as they take on Uzbekistan in a friendly. Tim Kasper from Explore Edmonton shared details with Global News Morning Edmonton. – May 15, 2026
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Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies is among the 26 players who will represent Canada at the FIFA World Cup this summer.

Head coach Jesse Marsch unveiled his roster on Friday following a training camp in Charlotte, N.C.

Back in Toronto, giant banners of the squad were unfurled from the top of the CN Tower overlooking the city’s skyline.

Click to play video: 'Toronto officials blasted for absent FIFA Human Rights Action Plan'
Toronto officials blasted for absent FIFA Human Rights Action Plan

“These players reflect the many communities, cultures, and journeys that make up this country,” Marsch said in a release. “They are determined, fearless, and proud to wear Canada across their chest.”

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Davies was not at the camp in Charlotte as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

He is expected to meet his teammates in Edmonton where the national squad will play a friendly against Uzbekistan on Monday, but Marsch has said the standout defender will likely not be ready for Canada’s first game of the tournament.

Canada defender Alphonso Davies during the first half of an international friendly soccer game against the United States, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. View image in full screen
Canada defender Alphonso Davies during the first half of an international friendly soccer game against the United States, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Several players have been working their way back to full health in recent weeks, and the coach said evaluating each one was one of his largest tasks at the camp.

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Canada’s roster features 13 players who represented the country at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, including Davies, Juventus striker Jonathan David and Hull City midfielder Liam Millar.

The 13 newcomers include goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau of Orlando City, OCG Nice defender Moïse Bombito and Villarreal forward Tani Oluwaseyi.

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Crepeau will be joined by goalkeepers Owen Goodman (Crystal Palace) and Dayne St. Clair (Inter Miami), while the defence corps includes Bombito, Derek Cornelius (Olympique de Marseille), Davies, Luc de Fougerolles (Fulham), Alistair Johnston (Celtic), Alfie Jones (Middlesbrough), Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Niko Sigur (Hadjuk Split) and Joel Waterman (Chicago Fire).

Marsch named 10 midfielders to the squad, including Ali Ahmed (Norwich City), Tajon Buchanan (Villarreal), Mathieu Choinière (Los Angeles FC), Stephen Eustáquio (FC Porto), Marcelo Flores (Tigres UANL), Ismaël Koné (U.S. Sassuolo Calcio), Millar, Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Nathan Saliba (R.S.C. Anderlecht) and Jacob Shaffelburg (Los Angeles FC).

Alongside David, Canada’s forwards are Promise David (Royale Union Saint-Gilloise), Cyle Larin (RCD Mallorca) and Oluwaseyi.

After facing Uzbekistan in Edmonton on Monday, the national squad will travel to Montreal to take on Ireland on June 5.

Zorhan Bassong (Sporting Kansas City), Jayden Nelson (Austin FC) and Ralph Priso (Vancouver Whitecaps) did not make the World Cup roster but were at the camp in Charlotte will stay with the team through the friendly games.

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B.C. officials update FIFA World Cup costs

Canada will kick off its tournament against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Toronto on June 12 before shifting to Vancouver for group-stage games against Qatar on June 18 and Switzerland on June 24.

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