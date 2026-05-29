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Sports

ANALYSIS: Carolina on cusp of extending Canada’s Stanley Cup ‘curse’

By John Shannon CJOB
Posted May 29, 2026 10:46 am
2 min read
Fans cheer outside the Bell Centre before the Montreal Canadiens face the Buffalo Sabres in Game 3 of NHL playoff action in Montreal on May 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
Fans cheer outside the Bell Centre before the Montreal Canadiens face the Buffalo Sabres in Game 3 of NHL playoff action in Montreal on May 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU
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Jets Report with John Shannon View image in full screen

It would appear that, once again, we will be adding another footnote in that annual storyline about Canadian-based NHL teams and the Stanley Cup. With the Carolina Hurricanes up three games to one against the Montreal Canadiens, there’s a good chance the drought will be extended to 33 years since we last saw the NHL’s championship trophy carried around the ice by a Canadian team.

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It’s been so long that the names of that ‘93 Montreal team, among them Patrick Roy and John Leclair, are now just distant memories for fans of the Bleu, Blanc et Rouge. Heck, the arena they played at is now a movie theatre and the so-called new arena is three decades old.

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Now, it’s not like there haven’t been chances for Canadian-based teams. The Edmonton Oilers were within one and two games of winning the cup the past two seasons. And quite frankly, even those exploits feel so long ago for most of us. But when you look at all the other Canadian-based teams …Ottawa, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver … there would appear to be little hope in the next few seasons for the Cup to come home. All those teams, including the Jets, have flaws.   Some bigger than others.

The Flames and Canucks are now in full rebuilds. The Oilers and Maple Leafs have major stars and major issues with depth. The Senators and Jets have had some positive signs of late, yet just can’t seem to get over the hump of being small Canadian-based markets in a sport that is growing into a big business.

And that leaves, once again, Montreal to carry the banner of being Canada’s best chance. And, in reality, they probably are. Just not this year.

You do have to wonder if this curse will ever end. And are there too many issues conspiring against the seven teams and the rabid fans across the country? It certainly isn’t for the lack of trying or the lack of star players playing in this country. I’m not sure we can put a finger on the singular reason for 33 years of disappointment.

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Perhaps, we just want it too much. And we put too much pressure and passion on our love of the game and that 32 pounds of silver.

The old slogan, ‘Wait until Next Year,’ is growing thin, and I fear it is one that will be used for many years to come.

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