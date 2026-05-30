Winnipeg Blue Bombers drop pre-season finale to BC Lions

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Let the real games begin.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers closed out their pre-season schedule with a 30-19 loss to the BC Lions on Friday at Princess Auto Stadium.

The final score really had no meaning as the Bombers rested almost all their starters including quarterback Zach Collaros after three weeks of training camp.

Lions receiver Nick Cenacle scored his second touchdown of the game late in the first half to give the Lions a 20-13 lead at the break. And the Bombers only TD in the second half came in the final minute in the 11-point loss.

“I liked the effort they gave,” said Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea. “We’ve got a lot of good film to watch and probably some tough decisions to make.”

Taylor Elgersma and Bryce Perkins scored the Bombers only touchdowns on quarterback sneaks.

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Elgersma completed 11 of his 20 passes for 127 yards and rushed for another 18 yards.

“I felt comfortable,” said Elgersma. “Felt like I was seeing it well. I think obviously there’s a couple that were close. And we’re almost hitting on big plays and we’re almost extending drives further and putting more points on the board. But I think that – did a better job of eliminating turnover worthy plays.

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“You have to be hard on yourself. You have to be your toughest critic if you want to get better. But you also got to be able to flush it and come to work the next day and come compete.”

2:44 RAW: Blue Bombers Taylor Elgersma Interview – May 29

Elgersma clearly has the leg up for the backup QB job after playing the first three quarters but after the game O’Shea still wouldn’t commit to Elgersma as their backup yet.

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“I thought he opened up with a pretty good drive,” said O’Shea. “He was spinning it pretty dam good and there’s always plays every quarterback wants to have back. But I still like what I hear when he gets on the cans with Tommy (Condell) and he’s talking. He sees the game very well.”

Perkins played the final quarter and was 7-of-10 for 51 yards.

Christian Fredericksen led the Bombers in receiving with six catches for 79 yards.

Lions first string quarterback Nathan Rourke only played in the first three series and had 91 yards passing before exiting the game.

The Bombers now have to make their final cuts ahead of Friday’s season opener in Calgary against the Stampeders.