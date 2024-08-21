Menu

Share

Crime

Alberta RCMP look for SUV after hit and run in Chestermere

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted August 21, 2024 1:14 pm
1 min read
Police have released photos of an SUV they believed was involved in a hit and run in Chestermere, Alta., on Tuesday that injured a mother and daughter who were out walking their dog. View image in full screen
Police have released photos of an SUV they believed was involved in a hit and run in Chestermere, Alta., on Tuesday that injured a mother and daughter who were out walking their dog. Supplied by RCMP
Share

Police have released photos of an SUV they believed was involved in a hit and run in Chestermere, Alta., on Tuesday that injured a mother and daughter who were out walking their dog.

In a news release, the RCMP said officers were called to a hit-and-run crash at the corner of Paradise Road and Wildermere Drive at about 9:15 p.m.

They said the mother and daughter who were walking sustained minor injuries while their small dog “was dragged by the suspect vehicle as it fled the scene.”

Police said the dog was injured but was reunited with his family and taken to a veterinarian.

Police are looking for the suspect vehicle and its driver. The vehicle is described as a black Cadillac SUV with tinted windows.

“It is possibly an XT6 model, 2015 or newer,” the RCMP said. “The licence plate may begin with the letter B.”

Anyone with information about the collision, the suspect vehicle or its driver is asked to call the Chestermere RCMP detachment at 403-204-8900. Tips can also be anonymously submitted through Crime Stoppers by phoning 1-800-222-8477.

