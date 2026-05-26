Police watchdog investigating death in OPP custody

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Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a 28-year-old man died in an OPP detachment cell.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said OPP officers attended an address in Cramahe Township to do a welfare check at the request of a family member on Sunday.

The man, officers learned, was wanted on a failure to comply order and was arrested at the scene.

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Officers said the man had facial injuries and paramedics were called.

The man was taken to hospital, where he was medically cleared and released into police custody.

The SIU said the man was held in a cell at the OPP Northumberland Detachment.

On Monday morning, the man was found in medical distress.

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Paramedics transported the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The SIU says three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU.