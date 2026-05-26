Police charge 30-year-old man with murder after victim found in Toronto garage

Police in Toronto say they have arrested a 30-year-old man and charged him with second-degree murder.
It was just before 9:30 a.m. on May 23 when Toronto police officers were flagged down on the street near Dundas Street and Seaton Street for a medical complaint.
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Investigators said someone took them to a garage on a laneway, where someone was found suffering with “obvious signs of trauma.”
The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two days later, police said they arrested the 30-year-old accused and charged him with second-degree murder.
The death was Toronto’s 10th homicide of the year.
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