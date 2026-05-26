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Crime

Police charge 30-year-old man with murder after victim found in Toronto garage

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 26, 2026 12:30 pm
1 min read
Toronto police say a 22-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder of a three-year-old boy. The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
Toronto police say a 22-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder of a three-year-old boy. The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL
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Police in Toronto say they have arrested a 30-year-old man and charged him with second-degree murder.

It was just before 9:30 a.m. on May 23 when Toronto police officers were flagged down on the street near Dundas Street and Seaton Street for a medical complaint.

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Investigators said someone took them to a garage on a laneway, where someone was found suffering with “obvious signs of trauma.”

The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two days later, police said they arrested the 30-year-old accused and charged him with second-degree murder.

The death was Toronto’s 10th homicide of the year.

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