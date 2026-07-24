Markham music teacher charged with sexual assault of youth

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A Markham music teacher is facing sexual interference, sexual exploitation and sexual assault charges involving a young person.

On July 6, 2026, the alleged victim told York Regional Police that she had been in a sexual relationship with the suspect since 2022, when she was 15 years old.

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Police say they met through a Markham music studio, where the suspect was teaching.

YRP laid charges against the suspect on July 23.

Investigators believe the suspect may also have taught music elsewhere in the Greater Toronto Area.

They also believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with pertinent information to come forward.