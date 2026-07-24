NFL player Isaiah Adams charged with firearm offences in Durham: police

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NFL player Isaiah Adams is facing firearm charges following a Durham Regional Police guns and gangs investigation that also led to drug trafficking charges against three other people.

Officers concluded an investigation on July 17 into a man believed to be in possession of a firearm and involved in drug trafficking, according to a police news release.

Investigators arrested a man and a woman in a vehicle in Ajax, Ont., where they allegedly found more than three kilograms of suspected fentanyl.

Police later executed a search warrant at a home in Pickering, where they say they seized a loaded firearm with a prohibited over-capacity magazine and a replica Uzi firearm.

The loaded firearm had been reported stolen from Georgia, police said.

Adams, 25, is charged with possession of a firearm obtained by crime, possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without a licence, possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a prohibited device, according to the release.

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Allyson Mae Adams, 27, and Jaelin Jared Gamble, 27 , from Pickering, and Natasha Rotta, 32, from Ajax face multiple charges including firearm-related charges and possession of drugs, trafficking.

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All four were held for bail hearings. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Adams’ lawyer, Adam Weisberg, denied the allegations.

“Isaiah is completely innocent in this matter,” Weisberg told The Associated Press. “He had no knowledge of any firearm, and he will be fully exonerated.”

Adams, an Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman, reported to the team’s training camp Thursday.

Asked about the Ajax, Ont., native, head coach for the Arizona Cardinals Mike LaFleur declined to discuss the case but said Adams appeared to be doing well.

“He’s doing good,” LaFleur said. “I’m not going to comment too much on that, obviously … but he’s doing good and it’s good to see him.”

Global News contacted the Cardinals for comment before publication but did not receive a response by deadline.

–with files from The Associated Press