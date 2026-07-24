Defence seeks more time to review disclosure in Halifax newborn death case

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Two people charged with concealing the body of a child and indignity to human remains in the case of a Halifax newborn’s death appeared virtually before a judge Friday.

Sukhpreet Singh, 23, and his wife Ramandeep Kaur, 26, are also charged with resisting a peace officer and obstruction of justice.

Both lawyers representing the two asked for their election and plea to be adjourned, citing a significant amount of disclosure.

The charges stem from an urgent search in May for a missing newborn baby, whose remains were eventually found in a wooded area in Goodwood, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police first learned of the missing baby on May 22 when the newborn’s mother was taken to hospital by ambulance in life-threatening condition after appearing to have just given birth.

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She remained unresponsive and died in hospital the following week.

2:12 Mother of missing newborn dies in hospital

Singh has been described by police as a relative of the newborn’s mother. Both Singh and Kaur remain in custody.

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In June, the defence lawyer representing Kaur said he was expecting to receive autopsy results “soon” but on Friday, questions around the circumstances leading up to the mother and child’s deaths remained unanswered.

Both defence lawyers said they’re now in the process of receiving and reviewing a large amount of disclosure documents, including the medical examiner’s reports.

Singh and Kaur remain in custody and are scheduled back in court on Sept. 14, when they are expected to once again appear by video.

–with a file from Mitchell Bailey