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Crime

Toronto-area tutor charged with sexual assault of a minor

By Trevor Popoff Global News
Posted July 31, 2026 2:50 pm
1 min read
A York regional police patch is shown Dec. 19, 2022. View image in full screen
A York regional police patch is shown Dec. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
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A Toronto-area Chinese language tutor is facing sexual assault and sexual interference charges involving a minor.

On July 22, York Regional Police say a 16-year-old came forward and reported that their tutor had touched them inappropriately during lessons on multiple occasions, with the first occurrence happening in January.

That same day, 51-year-old Yang Fu Luo of Toronto was arrested by York Regional Police and charged with two counts of sexual assault, as well as two counts of sexual interference.

Yang Fu Luo, 51, is facing sexual assault and sexual interference charges.
Yang Fu Luo, 51, is facing sexual assault and sexual interference charges. York Regional Police

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and have released the suspect’s photo in the hopes that anyone else possibly impacted may come forward.

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