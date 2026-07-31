Saskatoon police investigating Pleasant Hill death as a homicide

The death of a man after he was found injured in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Saskatoon Police Service.
The 24-year-old was lying in the 200 block of Avenue V South when officers reached him at approximately 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Saskatoon police said in a news release.
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The man was rushed to hospital, where he died.
Saskatoon police’s major crime and forensic identification sections are investigating the death, with an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday.
Police said this is the eighth homicide in Saskatoon this year.
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