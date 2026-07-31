Cocaine, collectible bear seized in Saskatoon drug bust

Two people have been charged following a drug trafficking investigation that led to the seizure of more than two kilograms of cocaine and a niche collectible bear valued at $1,100.
Saskatoon police say a 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were taken into custody by the tactical support unit.
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While conducting a search warrant in the 200 block of Barrett Street, police say investigators seized 2.1 kilograms of cocaine, $5,371.95 in cash, and drug packaging and other paraphernalia. They also found a collectible Be@rbrick Grateful Dead Dancing Bear valued at more than $1,100.
The accused are facing a total of six charges related to trafficking and possession of cocaine and proceeds of crime, according to police.
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