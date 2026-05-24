Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax police say missing newborn found dead, 2 people charged

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted May 24, 2026 4:46 pm
1 min read
Police and ground search crews are searching a Halifax neighbourhood after officers found a woman in life-threatening condition who appeared to have recently given birth. View image in full screen
Police and ground search crews are searching a Halifax neighbourhood after officers found a woman in life-threatening condition who appeared to have recently given birth. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Halifax police say the search for a missing newborn baby has led to the discovery of human infant remains, with two people being charged in connection with the child’s death.

Police said they were redirected on Sunday to Prospect Road and the surrounding area after they received new information, finding the remains at about 3:20 p.m. in a wooded area off of Old Coach Road.

An autopsy by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service will be conducted to determine cause and manner of death.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Officers were called at around 9:40 p.m. on Friday about a woman in life-threatening condition who appeared to have just given birth.

The woman was taken to hospital and remains in critical condition, though police said in a statement it is believed she experienced a medical emergency and they don’t believe her condition is the result of violence.

Story continues below advertisement

Four people known to the woman were taken into custody on Saturday for questioning. Two have since been released, but the other two are now facing charges.

A 23-year-old man, who is a relative of the woman, and his 26-year-old wife are facing charges of concealing the body of a child, obstruction, and indignity to a dead body.

The couple will appear in Halifax provincial court on Monday to face the charges.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

with files from Global News’ Prisha Dev

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices