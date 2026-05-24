Halifax police say missing newborn found dead, 2 people charged

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Halifax police say the search for a missing newborn baby has led to the discovery of human infant remains, with two people being charged in connection with the child’s death.

Police said they were redirected on Sunday to Prospect Road and the surrounding area after they received new information, finding the remains at about 3:20 p.m. in a wooded area off of Old Coach Road.

An autopsy by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service will be conducted to determine cause and manner of death.

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Officers were called at around 9:40 p.m. on Friday about a woman in life-threatening condition who appeared to have just given birth.

The woman was taken to hospital and remains in critical condition, though police said in a statement it is believed she experienced a medical emergency and they don’t believe her condition is the result of violence.

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Four people known to the woman were taken into custody on Saturday for questioning. Two have since been released, but the other two are now facing charges.

A 23-year-old man, who is a relative of the woman, and his 26-year-old wife are facing charges of concealing the body of a child, obstruction, and indignity to a dead body.

The couple will appear in Halifax provincial court on Monday to face the charges.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

—with files from Global News’ Prisha Dev