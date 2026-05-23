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1 comment

  1. Bishnoi
    May 23, 2026 at 6:45 pm

    Praying for the whole Punjab community

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Canada

Police urgently searching for missing newborn baby in Halifax

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted May 23, 2026 5:42 pm
1 min read
Police and ground search crews are searching a Halifax neighbourhood after officers found a woman in life-threatening condition who appeared to have recently given birth. View image in full screen
Police and ground search crews are searching a Halifax neighbourhood after officers found a woman in life-threatening condition who appeared to have recently given birth. Global News
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Police in Halifax are urgently searching for a missing newborn baby after officers were notified of a woman in hospital who appeared to have just given birth.

Halifax Regional Police said officers were called at around 9:40 p.m. on May 22 about a woman in life-threatening condition. Police said the baby has not been located.

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Police and Nova Scotia Ground Search and Rescue are searching the area of 214 Willett St. in Halifax.

The public is being asked to avoid the area so investigators can conduct a thorough search.

Residents are also being urged to check their own properties and report anything suspicious to police immediately.

Police said four people are currently in custody and being questioned.

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No charges have been laid.

Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately.

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