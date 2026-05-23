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Crime

Toronto police seek 4 suspects in connection with armed robbery of $1M in jewels

By Pooja Misra Global News
Posted May 23, 2026 1:59 pm
1 min read
Toronto police released surveillance images of a blue Nissan Rogue and four masked suspects wanted in connection with a downtown armed robbery investigation. View image in full screen
Toronto police released surveillance images of a blue Nissan Rogue and four masked suspects wanted in connection with a downtown armed robbery investigation. Toronto Police
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Toronto police are searching for four suspects in connection with an armed robbery earlier this month of jewellery valued at more $1 million earlier this month

Toronto Police Service say officers responded to a robbery call around 4:50 a.m. on May 10 near Spadina Avenue and Bremner Boulevard.

According to police, four masked men approached the victims, who were sitting in a parked vehicle, and held them at gunpoint while they took the jewels.

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The suspects then fled the area in a blue Nissan Rouge with stolen licence plates. One victim suffered minor injuries.

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Police initially estimated the stolen jewellery was worth more than $500,00, but said in an update released Saturday that the items have now been appraised at more than $1 million.

Stolen diamond-encrusted pendant released by Toronto police as part of an armed robbery investigation near Spadina Avenue and Bremner Boulevard.
The diamond-encrusted pendant shown here is one of the items stolen during the robbery Toronto police say. Toronto Police
Stolen diamond-encrusted watch released by Toronto police as part of an armed robbery investigation near Spadina Avenue and Bremner Boulevard.
Other items include a diamond-encrusted chain, seen here in a photo released by Toronto police. Toronto Police

The suspects were described as wearing dark clothing, hoodies and face masks.

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Toronto police have released surveillance video and images of the suspects and vehicle as the investigation continues.

Toronto police released an image of a blue Nissan Rogue believed to have been used by suspects in a downtown armed robbery investigation.
Toronto police released this image of a blue Nissan Rogue believed to have been used by suspects in a downtown armed robbery. Toronto Police

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

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