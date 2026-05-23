Toronto police seek 4 suspects in connection with armed robbery of $1M in jewels

Toronto police are searching for four suspects in connection with an armed robbery earlier this month of jewellery valued at more $1 million earlier this month
Toronto Police Service say officers responded to a robbery call around 4:50 a.m. on May 10 near Spadina Avenue and Bremner Boulevard.
According to police, four masked men approached the victims, who were sitting in a parked vehicle, and held them at gunpoint while they took the jewels.
The suspects then fled the area in a blue Nissan Rouge with stolen licence plates. One victim suffered minor injuries.
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Police initially estimated the stolen jewellery was worth more than $500,00, but said in an update released Saturday that the items have now been appraised at more than $1 million.
The suspects were described as wearing dark clothing, hoodies and face masks.
Toronto police have released surveillance video and images of the suspects and vehicle as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
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