Toronto police seek 4 suspects in connection with armed robbery of $1M in jewels

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are searching for four suspects in connection with an armed robbery earlier this month of jewellery valued at more $1 million earlier this month

Toronto Police Service say officers responded to a robbery call around 4:50 a.m. on May 10 near Spadina Avenue and Bremner Boulevard.

According to police, four masked men approached the victims, who were sitting in a parked vehicle, and held them at gunpoint while they took the jewels.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspects then fled the area in a blue Nissan Rouge with stolen licence plates. One victim suffered minor injuries.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police initially estimated the stolen jewellery was worth more than $500,00, but said in an update released Saturday that the items have now been appraised at more than $1 million.

The diamond-encrusted pendant shown here is one of the items stolen during the robbery Toronto police say. Toronto Police

Other items include a diamond-encrusted chain, seen here in a photo released by Toronto police. Toronto Police

The suspects were described as wearing dark clothing, hoodies and face masks.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto police have released surveillance video and images of the suspects and vehicle as the investigation continues.

Toronto police released this image of a blue Nissan Rogue believed to have been used by suspects in a downtown armed robbery. Toronto Police

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.