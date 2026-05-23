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3 comments

  1. IM CITIZEN
    May 23, 2026 at 8:45 pm

    Funny how trump was insistent on being there this weekend when he is literally never there weekends. More Ballroom Blitz?

  2. RF
    May 23, 2026 at 8:12 pm

    I didn’t think I’d ever live to see Canadians celebrating political violence, but here we are. How do we come back from this?

  3. Anonymous
    May 23, 2026 at 8:09 pm

    Trump is still cowering in the Lincoln bedroom closet

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U.S. News

Gunshots reported outside the White House, U.S. officials confirm

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted May 23, 2026 7:18 pm
1 min read
Shots fired near the White House triggered a lockdown Saturday evening, sending reporters running for cover as the Secret Service, FBI and D.C. police responded to an active incident nearby. View image in full screen
Shots fired near the White House triggered a lockdown Saturday evening, sending reporters running for cover as the Secret Service, FBI and D.C. police responded to an active incident nearby. Rod Lamkey, Jr./ AP Photo
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The White House was briefly placed under lockdown Saturday evening after reports of shots fired near the grounds, outside the premises.

The D.C. Police Department urged the public to avoid the area, saying U.S. Secret Service officers were “working an incident in the intersection of 17th and Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest.”

“FBI is on the scene and supporting Secret Service responding to shots fired near White House grounds — we will update the public as we’re able,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement on X.

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The intersection of 17th and Pennsylvania is less than 300 metres from the White House.

On social media, Selina Wang, ABC News’ chief White House correspondent, said she heard what sounded like “dozens of gunshots” while filming on the White House North Lawn.

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“I was in the middle of taping on my iPhone for a social video from the White House North Lawn when we heard the shots,” Wang wrote on X. “It sounded like dozens of gunshots. We were told to sprint to the press briefing room where we are holding now.”

U.S. media agencies report there were roughly 20 to 30 shots fired, although exact numbers are yet to be confirmed.

CNN reported two people were shot and wounded, citing an unnamed law enforcement official.

The lockdown comes about a month after the White House correspondents’ dinner, where reporters and Trump administration officials ducked for cover as shots rang out nearby.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

 

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