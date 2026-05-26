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Crime

Two N.S. youths plead not guilty in hockey hazing and sexual assault case

By Devin Stevens The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2026 11:14 am
1 min read
Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Friday, July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Friday, July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
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Two teenage hockey players charged in Nova Scotia with sexual assault after an alleged hazing ritual last fall have pleaded not guilty.

The Public Prosecution Service says one of the accused was present in Truro provincial youth court Monday and the other’s lawyer submitted a plea on their client’s behalf.

Court documents show the boys, both 15, have been charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual assault with a weapon.

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One of them is also facing an assault charge.

The charges stem from alleged attacks on three victims on Oct. 3 in Colchester County, a municipality north of the Halifax region.

The youths are scheduled back in court on June 29 to set a trial date.

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