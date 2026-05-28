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Canada

Missing Toronto teenager Esther found safe, police confirm

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 28, 2026 2:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News shares past interview with girl a year before she went missing, as search continues'
Global News shares past interview with girl a year before she went missing, as search continues
RELATED: Global News shares past interview with girl a year before she went missing, as search continues
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A 14-year-old girl who has been missing for almost two weeks has been found safe, Toronto police say, ending a massive region-wide search.

Esther, who has been diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum, disappeared from her North York home and was last seen around Bathurst Street and Hotspur Road after midnight on May 16.

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Her disappearance led to a massive search operation — with a $25,000 reward offered for information on the missing teenager.

Police have said they are concerned for her safety, and last week upgraded their search to a Level 1 operation, which is the highest level.

On Thursday afternoon, police confirmed on social media Esther had been found safe and promised more information later in the day.

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