Calgary police ask for public’s help identifying sex assault suspect

The Calgary police sexual assault investigative unit is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of several sexual assaults in Fish Creek Park.
Police said that on May 23, around 2:30 p.m., a woman was jogging in the park near the Sue Higgins Bridge and Mallard Point when she was approached from behind by a man, riding a black BMX bike, who sexually assaulted her.
Investigators believe the same suspect is connected to another pair of sexual assaults that happened in the same area on April 20.
In one of those cases, the suspect was said to be riding an e-scooter while playing loud music.
The description of the suspect provided by police is similar in both cases.
In the most recent case, the suspect is described as being in his late teens to early 20s and approximately six feet tall with shaggy blond hair. He was wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie with a colourful graphic on the side.
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In the previous case, the suspect was described as wearing black pants and a red hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up over his head and had a white backpack with colourful spots.
Police are asking anyone with information about the sexual assaults to contact them at 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers online, by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.
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