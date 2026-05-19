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Crime

Calgary high school coach charged in alleged sexual assault of a minor

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 19, 2026 2:09 pm
1 min read
Calgary police say a 50-year-old volunteer coach at a high school in the city has been charged following allegations of sexual assault of a minor. View image in full screen
Calgary police say a 50-year-old volunteer coach at a high school in the city has been charged following allegations of sexual assault of a minor. Photo obtained by Global News
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Calgary police have charged a volunteer coach at a high school in the city with sexual assault after a minor alleged she had been sexually assaulted by a man for nearly two years.

Investigators allege the suspect met the victim when she was 15 and used his position of trust to groom the victim before the assaults began.

Calgary police allege the coach met the victim when she was 15 and started grooming her before sexually assaulting her. View image in full screen
Calgary police allege the coach met the victim when she was 15 before sexually assaulting her. File Photo

Police said the victim had contact with the accused through her school, as well as through extracurricular activities.

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Police have identified the accused as Drew Alan Robertson, 50, of Calgary and said he was arrested on Wed. May 13, following an investigation by the CPS Child Abuse Unit.

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Robertson has been charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of sexual exploitation and one count of making sexually explicit material available to children.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 20.

The victim is also receiving support from the Luna Child and Youth Advocacy Centre.

Robertson’s online profile said he is also the Athletic Director for Evolve Sports Performance in Calgary.

Calgary police are asking anyone with information about the case, or anyone who believes they are a victim of sexual assault, regardless of when it occurred, to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.

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