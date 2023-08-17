Calgary teacher charged with voyeurism

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged one man following an alleged sexually-motivated offence they say occurred at a southwest Calgary school in May 2023.

According to police, on Tuesday, May 30, administrators from Chinook Winds Adventist Academy contacted them to report that, while alone in a classroom, a teacher had engaged in an inappropriate sexual act while allegedly watching students through a window.

Detectives from the District 4 General Investigations Unit were assigned to the case and conducted an investigation that included speaking to several witnesses and analyzing evidence.

On Aug. 16, one man was arrested and charged.

It is believed that this was a sexually-motivated offence, however police say, currently there is no evidence that indicates any children were victimized.

Forty-one-year-old Nathanial Arthur Gordon of Calgary has been charged with one count of voyeurism. His next court date is slated for Sept. 28.

Resources on recognizing, responding and reporting abuse are available through the Luna Child and Youth Advocacy Centre.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.