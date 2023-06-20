Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph teen arrested after voyeurism incident at elementary school

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted June 20, 2023 10:35 am
Guelph teen arrested after voyeurism incident at elementary school - image
Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say they charged a Guelph teenager after a cell phone was found in a girls’ washroom at a south-end elementary school.

On Monday afternoon, authorities said a pair of 13-year-old girls used the school washroom and noticed a hidden cell phone, which was recording video.

The phone was then turned over to staff before police were called.

Trending Now

Later Monday evening, a teen boy came into the police station with his parents and was arrested.

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with voyeurism and is scheduled to appear in a courtroom in Guelph in August.

More on Crime
GuelphGuelph NewsGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeteenagersGuelph SchoolCell phone voyeurismVoyeurism Guelph

Sponsored content