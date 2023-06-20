Guelph teen arrested after voyeurism incident at elementary school

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they charged a Guelph teenager after a cell phone was found in a girls’ washroom at a south-end elementary school.

On Monday afternoon, authorities said a pair of 13-year-old girls used the school washroom and noticed a hidden cell phone, which was recording video.

The phone was then turned over to staff before police were called.

Later Monday evening, a teen boy came into the police station with his parents and was arrested.

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with voyeurism and is scheduled to appear in a courtroom in Guelph in August.