Parents of 3-month-old baby killed in wrong-way Highway 401 crash also hurt

The parents of a three-month-old boy who was killed in a crash on Highway 401 in Whitby earlier this week were in the car at the time of the deadly wreck, the Ontario’s police watchdog says.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in an update Thursday the parents – a 33-year-old father and 27-year-old mother – were both taken to hospital, and the mother was treated for serious injuries.

The Ajax residents’ grandparents, a 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, also died in the crash. They were visiting from India at the time, the SIU said.

SIU called in after fatal police pursuit involving death of infant, grandparents on Highway 401

The crash, which took place Monday evening, stemmed from an LCBO robbery in Clarington, Ont., that saw Durham Regional Police officer pursue the suspect onto the wrong side of the highway.

An SIU investigation is ongoing.

More to come.