Windows shattered, property damaged as May Day protests turn violent in Montreal

Montreal police were forced to break up crowds during the annual May Day protest on Wednesday night as demonstrators turned violent.

Windows were smashed and property was damaged as dozens of masked demonstrators marched through downtown streets in the name of the anti-capitalist movement.

Protesters were seen throwing traffic cones and metal signs into the street.

Two businesses, including the front of a Scotiabank branch, were vandalized with their windows smashed.

Officers were also confronted by the demonstrators. Jean-Pierre Brabant, spokesperson for Montreal police, said protestors threw rocks and smoke bombs at police.

The escalation led police to launch a “dispersal operation” near the corner of Sherbrooke Street and Robert-Bourassa Boulevard, ending the demonstration a little after 8:30 p.m.

While several offences were reported by police, Brabant said only one arrest was made by the end of the night.