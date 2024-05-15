Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Gang violence suspected after man shot and killed outside Montreal music studio

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted May 15, 2024 9:06 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Homicides, gun violence on decline in Montreal: police'
Homicides, gun violence on decline in Montreal: police
RELATED - Montreal police say a year-over-year drop in the number of homicides in the city is a sign that violence-prevention and crime-fighting strategies are paying off. As Global's Brayden Jagger Haines reports, gun violence in the city is also on the decline. – Jan 22, 2024
A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough on Tuesday in what sources have told Global News is possibly a gang-related incident.

Shortly after 8:20 p.m., gunfire was reported outside of a music studio on the corner of Parc Avenue and Legendre Street.

The victim, who was found on the sidewalk, was a local rapper who is known to police, according to local media reports.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate the victim at the scene. Suffering from at least one gunshot wound, he was sent to hospital where he later died.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle before police arrived, according to Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

As of Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made in the case.

Investigators spoke with multiple witnesses who were present during the incident.

Montreal police confirm this is the 11th homicide in the city this year.

