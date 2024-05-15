Gang violence suspected after man shot and killed outside Montreal music studio

Send this page to someone via email

A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough on Tuesday in what sources have told Global News is possibly a gang-related incident.

Shortly after 8:20 p.m., gunfire was reported outside of a music studio on the corner of Parc Avenue and Legendre Street.

The victim, who was found on the sidewalk, was a local rapper who is known to police, according to local media reports.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate the victim at the scene. Suffering from at least one gunshot wound, he was sent to hospital where he later died.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle before police arrived, according to Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

As of Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made in the case.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators spoke with multiple witnesses who were present during the incident.

Montreal police confirm this is the 11th homicide in the city this year.