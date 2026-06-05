Three U.K. men plead guilty in death of Owen Sound, Ont., restaurant owner

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Three men from the United Kingdom who were extradited to Canada last year to face charges after a deadly confrontation with an Ontario restaurant owner over an unpaid bill pleaded guilty on Friday.

The men, who are from the same family, were charged in the death of 44-year-old Sharif Rahman, who was assaulted in August 2023 outside his Owen Sound, Ont., restaurant. Rahman died in hospital one week later.

Robert Evans was charged with manslaughter, while his father, Robert Busby Evans and uncle, Barry Evans, were each charged with being an accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offence.

The three men appeared in an Owen Sound court on Friday and pleaded guilty to their charges.

The youngest Evans addressed the court, apologizing to Rahman’s family and the Owen Sound community.

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“This never should have happened. I didn’t mean for him to die,” he said.

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“There were so many things I could have done differently that day. I think about it every night and I’m sickened by the damage I’ve caused. I pray for Mr. Rahman’s family every day.”

An agreed statement of facts read in court said the men came to Canada on U.K. passports in 2023, and the younger Robert Evans was with a group of people at The Curry House restaurant the night of Aug. 17 when there was a dispute with Rahman over an unpaid bill.

Court heard that Rahman confronted the group outside of the restaurant and Evans punched him in the face, causing Rahman to fall and hit his head on the sidewalk. The statement of facts said Rahman suffered a skull fracture and brain bleed, and he later died in a London, Ont., hospital.

It said Evans’ uncle, Barry Evans, drove him away from the scene and his father, Robert Busby Evans, later bought him a ticket to return to the U.K. All three of the accused were later arrested in Scotland and extradited to Canada last December, court heard.

The 25-year-old Robert Evans is due to be sentenced for manslaughter in July. In a joint submission, lawyers for Robert Evans Sr., and Barry Evans proposed a 21-month sentence for the two men, factoring in time already served.

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Justice Christopher Chorney ordered their sentences as proposed Friday.

“The assistance Barry Evans and Robert Evans Sr. gave to their nephew and son, respectively, to escape from the immediate area and then the country is very serious,” Chorney said before the sentencing.

“The fact that they so swiftly left the country reinforces my belief that they were well aware of how serious the offence was even though the victim died a week later.”

Chorney said he considered all the factors in the case, including the impact it has had on Rahman’s family.

“The resolution of this case provides certainty and finality to all those involved in the community and avoids further anguish to the victim’s family as a result of the ongoing legal proceedings,” Chorney said Friday.

Chorney added they’ll remain in custody subject to legal proceedings for their presence and status in Canada.