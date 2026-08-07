Almost $1M in cash seized following traffic stop in Manitoba: RCMP

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RCMP say they seized almost $1 million in cash after pulling over a speeding vehicle in Manitoba.

Police say the July 31 traffic stop on the edge of Brandon led to the arrest of both the driver and passenger.

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They say a 22-year-old from Toronto and a 44-year-old from Stouffville, Ont., are facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking over $5,000.

RCMP say they pulled over the vehicle as it was travelling 129 kilometres an hour in a 100-kilometre-an-hour zone.

Police say the bags of cash they found contained about $970,000 in Canadian currency.

They say the 44-year-old was released on a release order while the 22-year-old remains in custody in Brandon.