Almost $1M in cash seized following traffic stop in Manitoba: RCMP

RCMP say they seized almost $1 million in cash after pulling over a speeding vehicle in Manitoba.
Police say the July 31 traffic stop on the edge of Brandon led to the arrest of both the driver and passenger.
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They say a 22-year-old from Toronto and a 44-year-old from Stouffville, Ont., are facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking over $5,000.
RCMP say they pulled over the vehicle as it was travelling 129 kilometres an hour in a 100-kilometre-an-hour zone.
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Police say the bags of cash they found contained about $970,000 in Canadian currency.
They say the 44-year-old was released on a release order while the 22-year-old remains in custody in Brandon.
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