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Crime

Almost $1M in cash seized following traffic stop in Manitoba: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 7, 2026 5:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP raise alarm about ‘super-speeders’ on local highways'
Manitoba RCMP raise alarm about ‘super-speeders’ on local highways
RELATED: Manitoba RCMP raise alarm about ‘super-speeders’ on local highways – Jul 9, 2025
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RCMP say they seized almost $1 million in cash after pulling over a speeding vehicle in Manitoba.

Police say the July 31 traffic stop on the edge of Brandon led to the arrest of both the driver and passenger.

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They say a 22-year-old from Toronto and a 44-year-old from Stouffville, Ont., are facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking over $5,000.

RCMP say they pulled over the vehicle as it was travelling 129 kilometres an hour in a 100-kilometre-an-hour zone.

Police say the bags of cash they found contained about $970,000 in Canadian currency.

They say the 44-year-old was released on a release order while the 22-year-old remains in custody in Brandon.

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