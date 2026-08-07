Motorcyclist flees into oncoming Surrey traffic, crashes after attempted police stop

The Independent Investigations Office has been called in after a serious collision involving a motorcycle.
Surrey police said that on Aug. 7, at approximately 3:30 a.m., an officer attempted to stop a speeding motorcycle near the Trans-Canada Highway and the 104 Avenue off-ramp.
Police said the motorcyclist fled into oncoming traffic and collided with a civilian vehicle.
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The rider was transported to hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured, police said.
The Independent Investigations Office is engaged when incidents occur involving police officers.
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