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Crime

3 arrested on gun charges in incident where driver fatally shot by Toronto police

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted August 7, 2026 3:49 pm
1 min read
SIU shooting investigation View image in full screen
The Special Investigations Unit is probing a fatal shooting involving Toronto police officers in Mississauga on Aug. 6, 2026. Global News
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Three people are facing charges following a firearms investigation connected to the death of one man and an investigation by Ontario’s police watchdog.

Toronto police say a 23-year-old, a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old are facing a total of 42 charges, including occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, careless handling of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon and failure to comply with probation.

The three accused were passengers in a Mercedes driven by a 19-year-old man, who was shot and killed in the early hours of Thursday morning.

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Toronto police said they received a report regarding a person with a gun at the Esplanade and Lower Jarvis Street shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers identified a suspect and suspect vehicle and tracked the vehicle from Toronto to Mississauga.

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Police allege the suspect attempted to drive away, striking a plainclothes officer with their vehicle.

Five unmarked vehicles were involved in the operation and three of them collided with the Mercedes, a spokesperson for the Special Investigations Unit said.

An officer standing on the roadway shot at the Mercedes, striking the driver, the SIU said. The 19-year-old man died at the scene.

Two guns were recovered at the scene, but the SIU said there was no evidence pointing to an exchange of gunfire.

Four investigators, three forensic investigators and a collision reconstructionist have been assigned to the case.

An SIU investigation is undertaken whenever police actions may have resulted in death, serious injury, the discharge of a firearm at a person or allegations of sexual assault.

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