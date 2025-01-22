Springbank teacher charged with sex offences against student

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP say a high school teacher from Springbank, just west of Calgary, has been charged with several sex-related offences against a female student.

In a press release issued on Wednesday afternoon, police said the teacher, identified as 49-year-old Timothy Bailey, was arrested by officers from the Cochrane detachment, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, after the student reported alleged inappropriate behavior.

View image in full screen An RCMP cruiser is seen in the parking lot of Springbank high school on Wednesday, a day after a teacher at the school was arrested on allegations of sexual offences against a female student. Global News

Bailey faces charges of:

Child luring;

Making sexually explicit material available to a child;

Sexual exploitation.

At the time of his arrest, police say Bailey was a teacher at Springbank high school.

View image in full screen Alberta RCMP say at the time of his arrest, the accused was a teacher at Springbank high school, just west of Calgary. Global News

RCMP also believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information about this case or any similar type incidents to contact the Cochrane detachment at 403-851-8000 or their local police department.

Tips can also be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or through the Crime Stoppers app, P3 Tips.