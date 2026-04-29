Calgary judge approves payouts for students in long-standing John Ware School abuse case

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An Alberta judge has approved payouts in a multimillion-dollar class-action lawsuit by more than 50 former students of a Calgary junior high school who alleged abuse against two former teachers.

Calgary Court of King’s Bench Justice Michele Hollins accepted the payouts in seven classes Wednesday. The maximum was a payout of $422,000, which is to be paid by May 17.

There are 12 complainants who went to John Ware School who are receiving the maximum payouts. Other complainants are to receive payments of $322,000, $222,000, $122,000, $72,000, $47,000 or $24,000.

The payments are determined on the amount and severity of abuse the victims were subjected to.

“Thank you again, all of you, for your work on this and the legal of co-operation and organization has been very appreciated by this court,” said Hollins.

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2:52 New sex charges laid against former Calgary teacher named in lawsuit

The lawsuit named the Calgary Board of Education and the teachers at John Ware School for alleged sexual, physical and psychological abuse from 1988 to 2004.

View image in full screen Michael Gregory worked at John Ware School in Calgary for 20 years. Supplied to Global News

Michael Gregory, who taught at the school for 20 years, was charged in 2021 with 17 counts of sexual assault and sexual exploitation. At the time, police said several former students had come forward with allegations against the teacher.

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A few days later, police said Gregory had died. His death was not believed to be criminal.

Fred Archer worked at the school in the 1990s. He was later convicted of abusing boys at a different school where he worked previously.

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The terms of the settlement include $15.8 million from the Calgary Board of Education and a smaller amount from Gregory’s estate. It also includes an opportunity for victims to collaborate with the division about policies and training.

View image in full screen Fred Archer worked at John Ware School in Calgary in the 1990s. Supplied to Global News

The Calgary Board of Education has apologized for the harm experienced by the class members.

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It commended the strength and courage of the class members who came forward to share their experiences.

David Corrigan, a lawyer representing the students, said his clients are pleased the long process is over.

“They will all be very satisfied to put the fight aspect of this behind them and to move on with this compensation, which will hopefully help them to pay for any needed therapy and to feel they have finally been recognized,” Corrigan said outside of court.