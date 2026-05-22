Edmonton dog owner guilty of criminal negligence in death of 11-year-old Kache Grist

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The owner of two large dogs that killed an 11-year-old boy has been found guilty of criminal negligence causing death.

Crystal MacDonald was on trial in Edmonton after Kache Grist was fatally attacked by her Cane Corso dogs at her home in south Edmonton’s Summerside neighbourhood in April 2024.

Court heard that MacDonald and the boy’s father, Wesley Grist, were roommates at the time of the attack.

View image in full screen Kache Grist is pictured with actor Abraham Ford at a Fan Expo. Supplied/Kendrah Wong

Kache, who normally lived in Osoyoos in southern British Columbia, was visiting his father for spring break. Wesley was working on a car in the garage when Kache was attacked inside the house.

Story continues below advertisement

MacDonald testified that she repeatedly told Grist not to leave his son alone with the dogs and that she had plans to enroll the animals in specific training.

Before the boy’s death, the unneutered dogs — who weighed 50 kg (110 pounds) and 57 kg (125 pounds) — injured two people and killed a cat and a Pomeranian.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Court of King’s Bench Justice Eric Macklin said MacDonald was evasive and defensive in her testimony.

Edmonton police stopping Crystal MacDonald from entering her home in south Edmonton’s Summerside neighbourhood, shortly after Kache Grist was killed by her two dogs in April 2024. Supplied

He also said she was cavalier in blaming others for the dogs’ behaviour and could have done more to protect the boy in her home.

Story continues below advertisement

— More to come…