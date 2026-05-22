Edmonton dog owner guilty of criminal negligence in death of 11-year-old Kache Grist

The owner of two large dogs that killed an 11-year-old boy has been found guilty of criminal negligence causing death.
Crystal MacDonald was on trial in Edmonton after Kache Grist was fatally attacked by her Cane Corso dogs at her home in south Edmonton’s Summerside neighbourhood in April 2024.
Court heard that MacDonald and the boy’s father, Wesley Grist, were roommates at the time of the attack.
Kache, who normally lived in Osoyoos in southern British Columbia, was visiting his father for spring break. Wesley was working on a car in the garage when Kache was attacked inside the house.
MacDonald testified that she repeatedly told Grist not to leave his son alone with the dogs and that she had plans to enroll the animals in specific training.
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Before the boy’s death, the unneutered dogs — who weighed 50 kg (110 pounds) and 57 kg (125 pounds) — injured two people and killed a cat and a Pomeranian.
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Court of King’s Bench Justice Eric Macklin said MacDonald was evasive and defensive in her testimony.
He also said she was cavalier in blaming others for the dogs’ behaviour and could have done more to protect the boy in her home.
— More to come…
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