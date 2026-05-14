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Crime

Father of 11-year-old boy killed by dogs in Summerside testifying in owner’s trial

By Daniela Germano The Canadian Press
Posted May 14, 2026 2:13 pm
1 min read
Wesley Grist speaks about his son, Kache Grist, who died after a dog attack in Edmonton on Sunday, April 7, 2024. View image in full screen
Wesley Grist speaks about his son, Kache Grist, who died after a dog attack in Edmonton on Sunday, April 7, 2024. Jason Franson/ The Canadian Press
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The father of an 11-year-old boy who was killed by two large dogs in Edmonton is testifying in the trial of the animals’ owner.

Crystal MacDonald has pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death of Kache Grist, who was mauled by her Cane Corsos at her home in the Summerside neighbourhood in April 2024.

Wesley Grist has previously said he was a tenant living in MacDonald’s home and his son was visiting from British Columbia.

Court evidence video still of Kache Grist playing on the driveway shortly before being killed by two dogs in his father’s landlord’s home in south Edmonton’s Summerside neighbourhood in April 2024.
Court evidence video still of Kache Grist playing on the driveway shortly before being killed by two dogs in his father’s landlord’s home in south Edmonton’s Summerside neighbourhood in April 2024. Supplied

Video from the day of the attack was played in court Wednesday.

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Some of the footage, captured from a driveway security camera, shows Kache playing in the front yard shortly before the attack.

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Other footage from the home’s doorbell camera about an hour later shows a distraught Grist walking back and forth between the home and driveway while crying on the phone after finding his son’s body.

Father of 11-year-old boy killed by dogs in Summerside testifying in owner’s trial - image
Supplied

Court evidence video still of Wesley Grist on the phone after finding his son dead inside his landlord’s home in south Edmonton’s Summerside neighbourhood in April 2024.

Police show up and are seen running into the home.

An autopsy found the child died from a bite injury to the neck, and the dogs were later euthanized.

The unneutered dogs weighed 50 kg (110 pounds) and 57 kg (125 pounds).

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An Edmonton police officer running into the home in south Edmonton’s Summerside neighbourhood where Kache Grist was killed by two dogs in April 2024. View image in full screen
An Edmonton police officer running into the home in south Edmonton’s Summerside neighbourhood where Kache Grist was killed by two dogs in April 2024. Supplied

The Crown is attempting to prove that McDonald should have known her dogs were dangerous, given the reports of their aggressive history prior to the fatal attack on Kache.

The trial is scheduled to run through Tuesday of next week, with a dozen witnesses expected to take the stand for the Crown.

—  More to come…

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