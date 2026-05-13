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Crime

Woman attacked by dogs 2 months before boy killed in Edmonton: ‘Shredded in every direction’

By Daniela Germano The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2026 4:37 pm
1 min read
Edmonton first responders at a home near 82 Street and 11 Avenue SW in Summerside, where a child was fatally attacked by dogs on Monday, April 1, 2024. View image in full screen
Edmonton first responders at a home near 82 Street and 11 Avenue SW in Summerside, where a child was fatally attacked by dogs on Monday, April 1, 2024. Supplied
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A trial in Edmonton heard from a woman who says she was shredded in every direction by two dogs — two months before they killed an 11-year-old boy.

Tina Kelepouris said she often interacted with the two cane corsos but had not seen the dogs in more than a year when they attacked her in February 2024.

The dogs’ owner, Crystal MacDonald, is on trial facing a charge of criminal negligence causing death after the animals killed Kache Grist at her home in the Summerside area in April 2024.

Click to play video: 'Fatal Edmonton dog attack sparks scrutiny of animal control bylaws'
Fatal Edmonton dog attack sparks scrutiny of animal control bylaws

Kelepouris said she and some friends were visiting MacDonald and the two dogs, named Chaos and Cairo. The unneutered dogs weighed 50 kg (110 pounds) and 57 kg (125 pounds).

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The 46-year-old said she was playing with the dogs in the backyard when one knocked her down and then they both attacked her.

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She said she spent four days in hospital with three broken ribs, a punctured lung and stitches all over her body.

The dogs were euthanized after the fatal attack in south Edmonton.

Kache’s father is expected to testify Thursday.

The Crown is attempting to prove that McDonald should have known her dogs were dangerous, given the reports of their aggressive history prior to the fatal attack on Kache.

The trial is scheduled to run through Tuesday of next week, with a dozen witnesses expected to take the stand for the Crown.

—  More to come…

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