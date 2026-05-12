Court hears of prior grisly dog attack at trial over death of 11-year-old boy in Summerside

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A trial in Edmonton is hearing grisly details about the behaviour of two dogs later put down for biting a boy on the neck and killing him.

Shawn Hesse testified that one day in 2023 he owned a Pomeranian that got loose at his home and ran toward the two Cane Corsos that later killed 11-year-old Kache Grist.

View image in full screen Kache Grist, 11, was attacked and killed by two dogs on April 1. Supplied/Kendrah Wong

He says the two Cane Corsos grabbed his dog from different sides and tried to tear it apart.

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He rushed the Pomeranian to a veterinarian, but it later died.

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The owner of the Cane Corsos is Crystal MacDonald.

MacDonald is on trial facing a charge of criminal negligence causing death after the dogs killed Kache at a home in south Edmonton’s Summerside neighbourhood.

— More to come…