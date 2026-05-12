Court hears of prior grisly dog attack at trial over death of 11-year-old boy in Summerside

A trial in Edmonton is hearing grisly details about the behaviour of two dogs later put down for biting a boy on the neck and killing him.
Shawn Hesse testified that one day in 2023 he owned a Pomeranian that got loose at his home and ran toward the two Cane Corsos that later killed 11-year-old Kache Grist.
He says the two Cane Corsos grabbed his dog from different sides and tried to tear it apart.
He rushed the Pomeranian to a veterinarian, but it later died.
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The owner of the Cane Corsos is Crystal MacDonald.
MacDonald is on trial facing a charge of criminal negligence causing death after the dogs killed Kache at a home in south Edmonton’s Summerside neighbourhood.
— More to come…
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