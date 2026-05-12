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Crime

Court hears of prior grisly dog attack at trial over death of 11-year-old boy in Summerside

By Daniela Germano The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2026 3:43 pm
1 min read
Edmonton first responders at a home near 82 Street and 11 Avenue SW in Summerside, where a child was fatally attacked by dogs on Monday, April 1, 2024. View image in full screen
Edmonton first responders at a home near 82 Street and 11 Avenue SW in Summerside, where a child was fatally attacked by dogs on Monday, April 1, 2024. Supplied
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A trial in Edmonton is hearing grisly details about the behaviour of two dogs later put down for biting a boy on the neck and killing him.

Shawn Hesse testified that one day in 2023 he owned a Pomeranian that got loose at his home and ran toward the two Cane Corsos that later killed 11-year-old Kache Grist.

Kache Grist, 11, was attacked and killed by two dogs on April 1. View image in full screen
Kache Grist, 11, was attacked and killed by two dogs on April 1. Supplied/Kendrah Wong

He says the two Cane Corsos grabbed his dog from different sides and tried to tear it apart.

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He rushed the Pomeranian to a veterinarian, but it later died.

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The owner of the Cane Corsos is Crystal MacDonald.

MacDonald is on trial facing a charge of criminal negligence causing death after the dogs killed Kache at a home in south Edmonton’s Summerside neighbourhood.

Click to play video: 'Mom of boy killed in Edmonton dog attack shares devastating grief'
Mom of boy killed in Edmonton dog attack shares devastating grief

— More to come…

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