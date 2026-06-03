Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal-area pair accused of robbing funeral niches of jewelry

By Alessia Maratta Global News
Posted June 3, 2026 11:54 pm
1 min read
André Diderot Gustave (left) and Christina Loubounakis (right) in a handout by Montreal police. View image in full screen
André Diderot Gustave (left) and Christina Loubounakis (right) in a handout by Montreal police. (SPVM)
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police in Montreal are asking families to check the burial sites of their loved ones after investigators uncovered a series of thefts targeting funeral homes across the region. Montreal police (SPVM) said a Montreal couple was arrested May 14 in connection with multiple break-ins over the past year.

Police allege the suspects forced open columbarium niches to steal jewelry and other valuables placed with the remains of the deceased. The break-ins occurred at funeral centres across the Montreal area, Laval, the North Shore and as far as Saint-Hyacinthe on the South Shore. Investigators recovered a large amount of jewelry during the investigation and are now trying to locate the rightful owners.


Police identified the suspects as André Diderot Gustave, 49, and Christina Loubounakis, 50. Loubounakis is described as a white woman, about 1.7 metres tall and weighing 90 kilograms, with brown eyes and black hair that is usually tied back. Gustave is described as a Black man, about 1.85 metres tall and weighing 110 kilograms, with black eyes and a shaved head.

Story continues below advertisement

Authorities believe some families may not be aware that their loved one’s niche was targeted. The SPVM is urging both relatives and funeral home representatives to check the condition of the niches. Any thefts discovered in a columbarium or mausoleum should be reported promptly to the police department in that jurisdiction. In Montreal, reports can be made at local neighbourhood stations.

Families who believe they have been affected — including those who have already filed a complaint but wish to recover property — are asked to contact their local police service with the following details:
    • Name of the deceased
    • Detailed description of the missing objects, including photos if available
    • Location of the niche, including the name of the funeral home and the niche number
    • Approximate timeframe of the theft

The investigation is ongoing.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

Sponsored content

AdChoices