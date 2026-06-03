Montreal-area pair accused of robbing funeral niches of jewelry

Police in Montreal are asking families to check the burial sites of their loved ones after investigators uncovered a series of thefts targeting funeral homes across the region. Montreal police (SPVM) said a Montreal couple was arrested May 14 in connection with multiple break-ins over the past year.

Police allege the suspects forced open columbarium niches to steal jewelry and other valuables placed with the remains of the deceased. The break-ins occurred at funeral centres across the Montreal area, Laval, the North Shore and as far as Saint-Hyacinthe on the South Shore. Investigators recovered a large amount of jewelry during the investigation and are now trying to locate the rightful owners.



Police identified the suspects as André Diderot Gustave, 49, and Christina Loubounakis, 50. Loubounakis is described as a white woman, about 1.7 metres tall and weighing 90 kilograms, with brown eyes and black hair that is usually tied back. Gustave is described as a Black man, about 1.85 metres tall and weighing 110 kilograms, with black eyes and a shaved head.

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Authorities believe some families may not be aware that their loved one’s niche was targeted. The SPVM is urging both relatives and funeral home representatives to check the condition of the niches. Any thefts discovered in a columbarium or mausoleum should be reported promptly to the police department in that jurisdiction. In Montreal, reports can be made at local neighbourhood stations.



Families who believe they have been affected — including those who have already filed a complaint but wish to recover property — are asked to contact their local police service with the following details:

Name of the deceased Detailed description of the missing objects, including photos if available Location of the niche, including the name of the funeral home and the niche number Approximate timeframe of the theft



The investigation is ongoing.