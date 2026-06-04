B.C. Review Board grants conditional discharge for child killer Allan Schoenborn

The British Columbia Review Board has granted a conditional discharge for a man convicted in the brutal slayings of his three children.
Chairperson Geneviève Boudreau says Allan Schoenborn is to attend a psychiatric clinic for treatment and stay at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam, B.C., if ordered to do so by the board.
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Boudreau’s written disposition says Schoenborn must also report any intimate relationships, he must be on good behaviour, and not possess or use any weapons or drugs.
In 2010, Schoenborn was found not criminally responsible for the stabbing and smothering of his three children — aged five, eight and 10 — at their Merritt, B.C., home in 2008.
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Schoenborn legally changed his name in May 2021 to Ken John Johnson, a move that led the B.C. government to pass legislation preventing those convicted of serious crimes from changing their names.
Boudreau’s disposition states it will be reviewable in one year’s time.
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